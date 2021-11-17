Nautilus Gets First OK For $7M Deal In Treadmill Motor Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 17, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge has preliminarily approved a $7 million settlement that would end a proposed class action claiming exercise equipment manufacturer Nautilus Inc. sold treadmills with underpowered motors. U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. on Tuesday called the deal "fair, reasonable and adequate" for the company and the nearly 200,000 potential class members who bought treadmills under the brand names Nautilus, Schwinn or Bowflex from July 7, 2016, through Tuesday. The company agreed to pay $4 million into a common fund that would be paid to the class members and $250,000 to administer that fund, which would be overseen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS