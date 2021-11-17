9th Circ. Won't Revisit $18B Chevron-Saudi Heir Award Fight

By Clark Mindock (November 17, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has unanimously refused to revisit its decision to not enforce an $18 billion arbitral award against Chevron, despite the heirs of a Saudi sheikh presenting a laundry list of grievances with it. The decision was announced Tuesday by the three judges who had heard the earlier case, indicating that none of the other judges on the circuit had spoken up to revive the case. After the panel in August refused to enforce the award against Chevron, the heirs claimed the court had relied on "material factual errors," including allegedly falsified evidence submitted by the oil giant, which has...

