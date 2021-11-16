Biden Admin. Bars Nicaraguan Officials From US

By Jennifer Doherty (November 16, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday barred Nicaraguan government officials from entering the U.S. over President Daniel Ortega's continued assault on democratic processes, civil society and human rights, nine days after elections the White House called a "pantomime." Under the presidential proclamation, members of Nicaragua's national government and ministries, senior members of the judiciary, military and prison officials, mayors, and others including "non-government persons who serve as agents of or act at the behest of" the listed officials will no longer be eligible for immigrant or nonimmigrant U.S. visas. Spouses and children of Nicaraguan officials are also covered by the order....

