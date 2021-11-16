Fired King & Spalding Atty's Work Was Blasted By Ex-Partner

By Pete Brush (November 16, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- A former King & Spalding LLP partner wrote in 2015 that she had "no confidence" in a former associate now claiming wrongful termination, trial evidence showed Tuesday as the law firm sought to convince a Manhattan jury that the 2016 sacking was justified. Harsh internal feedback from former partner Meredith Moss was shown to an eight-person civil jury on day two of trial in plaintiff David Joffe's case against the roughly 1,100-lawyer, Atlanta-based BigLaw firm. The trial is being overseen by U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni. Moss, who is now at EY, slammed Joffe in 2015 for an error in...

