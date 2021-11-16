Son Of Ex-Panama President Jailed In Odebrecht-Tied Case

By Stewart Bishop (November 16, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday ordered a son of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli to be jailed pending the resolution of money laundering charges tied to the massive bribery scheme involving Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA. During an afternoon virtual arraignment, U.S. Magistrate Judge Marcia M. Henry directed Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, 39, to be detained following his extradition Monday from Guatemala, where he was arrested last year along with his brother, Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, at the request of the U.S. Luis Martinelli entered a pro forma plea of not guilty to the charges, although his attorney, James...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS