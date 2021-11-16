Fed Bans Md. Community Bank's Ex-GC From The Industry

By Katryna Perera (November 16, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve on Tuesday banned a Maryland-based community bank's now-retired general counsel from the banking industry over claims related to an alleged insider loan scheme. Laurence Bensignor, a former employee and executive of Eagle Bancorp Inc. and EagleBank, has agreed to several provisions set forth by the Federal Reserve, according to Tuesday's order. According to the order, Bensignor is prohibited from participating in the conduct or business of any banking institution foreign or domestic; soliciting, procuring or transferring any voting rights with any institution; violating any voting agreement previously approved by any federal banking agency or voting for a director or serving...

