DHS Falling Short On Border Security Reporting, GAO Says

By Grace Dixon (November 17, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security failed to fully report statutorily required border security metrics and didn't acknowledge limitations on some of the data it did disclose, according to a federal watchdog report. The Government Accountability Office said in an annual review of DHS' fiscal year 2019 report, which includes data such as rates of unlawful border crossing encounters and drugs seized at ports, that the department did not report some data reliability issues and lacks a process for reviewing data accuracy. "DHS reported information on 37 of the 43 metrics required by the 2017 [National Defense Authorization Act] in its...

