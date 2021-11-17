Seafood Purchasers Get Partial Antitrust Win Against StarKist

By J. Edward Moreno (November 17, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- Seafood purchasers scored a partial win in a sprawling multidistrict litigation alleging price-fixing by StarKist and other seafood producers, with a California federal judge ruling that StarKist's guilty plea in parallel criminal proceedings show that it did participate in the conspiracy but doesn't necessarily establish injury. U.S. District Judge Dana Makoto Sabraw said in a Tuesday order that because StarKist Co. admitted to wrongdoing after the U.S. Department of Justice's yearslong probe into allegations of price-fixing in the canned tuna industry, that establishes in this civil case that StarKist knew about the conspiracy and participated in it from as early as...

