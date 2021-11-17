Cryptocurrency Buyers Say Blockchain Biz Cut Them Out

By Elise Hansen (November 17, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- Blockchain company Constellation Network cheated investors by deliberately making it difficult for token holders to switch to its new token and by continuing to promote the defunct ones, a proposed class of investors has told a California federal court. Bradley Morgan and other token buyers lodged their complaint Tuesday, accusing the California-headquartered company and its executives of deliberately cutting out many of its early investors from a token swap. Constellation — which markets technology that allows enterprises to conduct their business on blockchain — initially issued a token known as an ERC-20 DAG token, then moved to a so-called Mainnet DAG...

