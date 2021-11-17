Feds Escape Liability For Michigan Dam Failure

By Jonathan Capriel (November 17, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- Nearly 2,000 homes were destroyed or damaged when the Edenville Dam in central Michigan was breached last year, but sovereign immunity prevents flood survivors from suing the federal government for failure to regulate the dam operator, a Michigan federal judge ruled on Tuesday. Judge Thomas L. Ludington of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan granted the federal government's motion to dismiss a lawsuit by Daniel and Cathleen Allen, a couple whose home was severely damaged on May 19, 2020, when historic rainfall and flooding overcame a dam that federal regulators had said for over two decades needed...

