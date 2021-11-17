Pa. Hospitals Can't Shake Workers' Suit Over No-Poach Deal

By Jasmin Jackson (November 17, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge won't let two rival hospitals escape antitrust claims in their workers' revised suit over a no-poach pact and suppressed wages, ruling that proof of an anti-recruitment email is enough to keep the suit alive. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann said that Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Health can't entirely dodge an amended proposed class action that alleges they made a deal not to take each other's physicians, nurses and other health care professionals. According to the judge, the workers have "adequately" shown that an alleged no-poach agreement between two of the largest hospitals...

