Tech Exec Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud Charges During Trial

By Khorri Atkinson (November 18, 2021, 5:21 PM EST) -- A South Carolina-based technology executive has pled guilty to 20 counts of federal wire fraud charges after the second day of his criminal trial in the Palmetto State, according to court records. Amir Golestan, founder of Micfo LLC, on Tuesday withdrew his plea of not guilty entered in June 2019 during his arraignment hearing in South Carolina federal court. Each charge carries up to 20 years imprisonment, authorities said. According to court papers, Golestan has surrendered his passport and been placed in home detention pending sentencing. Golestan's attorney Cameron Jane Blazer of Blazer Law Firm told Law360 in a statement Thursday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS