Insurer Ducks Coverage Of Fatal Bus Repair Accident

By Ganesh Setty (November 17, 2021, 5:19 PM EST) -- Lancer Insurance Co. has no coverage obligations for a 2016 bus repair accident that injured a father and killed his son because the bus operator's commercial general liability policy excludes coverage, and two endorsements under its auto liability policy are not applicable under state law, a Wisconsin federal judge ruled. The insurance dispute involves Wisconsin-based bus operator Personalized Coaches Inc., injured father Christopher Koleno and the spouse of his deceased son, who all said Lancer should be on the hook for claims arising out of the accident. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig rejected their arguments Tuesday, granting Lancer's motion for summary...

