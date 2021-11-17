Ill. Real Estate Mogul's Widow Kept In Charge Of $200M Estate

By Lauraann Wood (November 17, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- A late real estate developer's daughter can't challenge the denial of her bid to remove the trustees of her father's $200 million trust because the issue should have been raised in an earlier challenge she dismissed, an Illinois state appellate panel said Monday. A three-judge panel said a lower court's initial 2016 decision not to remove Keybank National Association as a co-trustee of the late developer Nicholas Karris Sr.'s trust despite allowing an improper real estate transaction must stand as law of the case. The judges said Karris daughter, Holly Karris, had dismissed the appeal that could have addressed the issue...

