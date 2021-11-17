Insurance Suits Over 2017 Calif. Fire Sent Back To State Court

By Ben Zigterman (November 17, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- A California federal judge remanded 11 lawsuits against Southern California Edison over the 2017 Creek Fire, finding that the state law claims in the suits don't raise a substantial federal interest. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald also said in his order Monday that while the fires happened in the Angeles National Forest, California had concurrent jurisdiction. "Utility line maintenance in an area that is already subject to state regulation does not implicate a systemwide federal issue," the judge wrote. The power company is facing several suits over the 2017 fire, which Judge Fitzgerald said started after an electric ground fault...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS