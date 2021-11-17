Deleted Messages Ordered In Ex-Stobart CEO's Fraud Claim

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 17, 2021, 9:11 PM GMT) -- A judge on Wednesday said the founder of a British infrastructure and energy company claiming he was pushed out as chairman is entitled to see if information can be recovered from a deleted app with messages between the company's former CEO and another company official. High Court Deputy Master Jason Raeburn granted the disclosure request made by William Andrew Tinkler along with other classes of information, although he refused to order the company to turn over other groups of documents sought by the founder and former CEO of Stobart Group. It is "appropriate in light of the evidence to which the...

