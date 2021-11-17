Seattle Judge Won't Rethink Order In Skagit River Dispute

By Victoria McKenzie (November 17, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- A Seattle federal judge said he will not reconsider a decision that Washington tribes say could create ambiguities in case law pertaining to the traditional fishing grounds of Northwest Treaty Tribes. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez said that the language in his judgment, which settled a dispute between two tribes over fishing rights in the Skagit River, did not require clarification because it didn't show an intent to modify case law. The Upper Skagit Indian Tribe had asked the court to determine whether Sauk-Suiattle tribe members' fishing in the Skagit River ran afoul of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS