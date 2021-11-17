SEC Approves Universal Proxy, Seeks To Ease Regs On Firms

By Tom Zanki (November 17, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- A divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday made two moves aimed at reforming shareholder voting, with one finalizing a rule enabling investors who vote by proxy to choose directors the same way as in-person attendees while the other proposed to ease rules governing proxy advisory firms. The SEC's Democratic majority described both measures as efforts to improve shareholder democracy, though Republicans objected to certain elements they argued may hurt small investors. By a 4-1 vote, the SEC agreed to require the use of universal proxy cards in contested board elections. The effect would let shareholders who vote by proxy endorse any combination of nominees...

