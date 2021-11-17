Ill. Mayor Pleads Guilty To Bribery, Filing False Tax Return

By Celeste Bott (November 17, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- The mayor of a Chicago suburb pled guilty Wednesday to charges that he requested and accepted cash, campaign contributions and other benefits from a red-light camera company seeking to provide additional services to the municipality and that he filed a false tax return. Louis Presta, 71, changed his earlier not guilty plea during a virtual hearing before U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin on Wednesday morning. He also told the court he resigned as mayor of Crestwood, Illinois, on Tuesday night, ahead of pleading guilty to two counts of a seven-count indictment: one count of using a facility in interstate commerce for...

