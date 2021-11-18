Frost Brown Beefs Up Tech, Real Estate Groups With 4 Attys

By James Boyle (November 18, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- A four-attorney team specializing in the technology and real estate industries have brought their practices from Jackson Kelly PLLC to Frost Brown Todd LLC's Pittsburgh office. Frost Brown Todd said Tuesday that it added Leah LaFramboise as a member in its real estate and energy practices, Jason Ott as a member in its corporate law and intellectual property practices, Curtis Wadsworth as counsel in its IP and technology groups and Derrick L. Maultsby Jr. as an associate in its IP and corporate law practices. Ott told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that the team agreed to join Frost Brown after considering the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS