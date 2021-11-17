Insurer Escapes Coverage For Penske Over Deadly Crash

By Ben Zigterman (November 17, 2021, 1:39 PM EST) -- Westfield Insurance Co. correctly denied coverage to Penske Truck Leasing for claims arising from a deadly crash, an Indiana federal judge said, finding that a $1 million policy limit had been exhausted with a previous settlement related to the crash. An Indiana federal judge ruled that Westfield Insurance has no duty to cover Penske Truck Leasing for claims related to a fatal 2017 truck collision. (iStock) While Penske Truck Leasing Co. argued that the limits were ambiguous for additional insureds, U.S. District Judge Robert L. Miller Jr. said Tuesday that rendering the policy limitless wouldn't be reasonable. "The policy provisions aren't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS