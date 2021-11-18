O'Melveny Nabs Energy Dealmaker From King & Spalding

By Jessica Corso (November 18, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- A former King & Spalding LLP attorney who specializes in financing liquefied natural gas projects has joined O'Melveny & Myers LLP as a partner in Texas, the firm announced Wednesday. Monica Hwang spent more than 14 years at King & Spalding advising on deals like Freeport LNG's $14 billion export terminal on the Gulf Coast, Total's $20 billion Mozambique LNG project and the $29.7 billion Wheatstone LNG plant in Australia. She started this week as a partner in both the project development and energy industry groups of O'Melveny, where she will split her time between the firm's Austin and Dallas offices....

