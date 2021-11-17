NJ Justices Suspend Atty 6 Months After Assault Conviction

By Nick Muscavage (November 17, 2021, 3:40 PM EST) -- A New Jersey attorney was barred Wednesday from practicing law in the state for six months after pleading guilty to an aggravated assault charge for "smashing" his then-fiancée's head into a vehicle's door frame. The New Jersey Supreme Court suspended Perth Amboy-based Frank A. Tobias Jr. based on his January 2020 conviction in state Superior Court of third-degree aggravated assault. Following his guilty plea and conviction, Tobias, who had an earlier, unrelated conditional discharge for misdemeanor assault, was sentenced to three years' probation in March 2020. His criminal charges stem from an incident on Dec. 13, 2018, when his then-fiancée confronted him at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS