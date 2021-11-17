Sens. Probe Rosenworcel On Net Neutrality, Access Programs

By Kelcee Griffis (November 17, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- Members of the Senate Commerce Committee grilled acting Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Wednesday on how she would steer the agency if confirmed as its permanent head, drilling down on whether she'd independently seek to reinstate net neutrality rules and expand the FCC's subsidy programs. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., pressed Rosenworcel on whether she'd wait for more congressional direction before returning to Obama-era rules that prohibit internet service providers from interfering with the transmission of web content. Republicans have sought to nix what they see as an overbearing scope of Democratic-backed net neutrality rules with legislation that sometimes focuses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS