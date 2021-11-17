Pfizer's $2.3B Trillium Deal Closes Without FTC Challenge

By Nadia Dreid (November 17, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- Pfizer finished up its $2.3 billion takeover of blood cancer drugmaker Trillium Therapeutics on Wednesday after the Federal Trade Commission's time to raise antitrust concerns pre-merger ran out. The companies opted to give the agency an extra 30 days to review the deal in the hopes of convincing it not to seek additional information about the arrangement, but that extension expired Monday night, allowing the deal to move forward, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Trillium informed the SEC of this Tuesday, adding that it planned to seal the deal the very next day "or as soon as...

