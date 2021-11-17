Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Says Army Couldn't Constructively End Service Deal

By Daniel Wilson (November 17, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday overturned a ruling that the Army had effectively terminated a deal with a contractor for convenience when it did not order all training courses covered by a contract, saying a termination clause did not apply to services contracts.

The Court of Federal Claims mistakenly found that the Army had constructively invoked a Federal Acquisition Regulation, or FAR, clause allowing it to terminate JKB Solutions & Services LLC's contract when it ordered and paid for only 30 of 42 training courses available under the training deal, a three-judge panel ruled in a precedential decision.

FAR clause 52.212-4,...

