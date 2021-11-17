UMass Rips NCAA 'Overreach' In Athlete-Pay Discipline

By Max Jaeger (November 17, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- The University of Massachusetts bashed the NCAA on Wednesday after the organization's appeals panel upheld a disciplinary ruling that strips UMass of a 2017 tennis championship as punishment for overcompensating a dozen athletes and then self-reporting the "inadvertent" error. "It's an overreach of epic proportion," UMass Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford fumed in a statement. "[I]t is unfathomable to me that these committees vacated a tennis championship because two student-athletes unknowingly received $252 beyond the cost of attendance allowable amount." The school says it turned itself in after discovering that it over-compensated 12 athletes on the men's basketball and women's tennis...

