2nd Circ. Ends BNY Mellon Mortgage Records Class Action

By Sarah Jarvis (November 17, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- A panel of Second Circuit judges on Wednesday withdrew an earlier opinion it issued and found that, in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, a proposed class action against the Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA for belatedly filing a satisfaction of mortgage should be nixed. Judge Dennis Jacobs, writing for the panel, said allegations brought by sisters Sandra Maddox and Tometta Maddox Holley failed to show they suffered concrete harm from BNY Mellon's delay. As a result, the Second Circuit vacated a lower court's order that denied the lender's motion for judgment on the pleadings, and remanded the case with instructions...

