Senate Delays Formal Start To 2022 Defense Bill Debate

By Daniel Wilson (November 17, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday delayed a planned procedural vote on its $768 billion defense policy and budget bill for 2022, as Republicans questioned how the Senate intended to address an amendment aimed at fueling technological and economic competition with China. Senators had originally been scheduled to vote on a motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, effectively the first procedural step in debate over the sweeping annual defense bill, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., postponed the vote. "We're continuing to work with our Republican colleagues to strengthen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS