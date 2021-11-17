Senate Kicks Off 2022 Defense Bill Debate

By Daniel Wilson (November 17, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to move forward with debate on its $768 billion defense policy and budget bill for 2022 after a delay as Republicans questioned how the Senate intended to address an amendment aimed at fueling technological and economic competition with China. Senators voted 84-15 late on Wednesday in favor of a motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, effectively the first procedural step in debate over the sweeping annual defense bill, after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had postponed the vote earlier in the day....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS