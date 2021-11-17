Bannon Pleads Not Guilty To Jan. 6 Contempt Charges

By Rachel Scharf (November 17, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- Choosing to forgo a scheduled Thursday arraignment, former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Wednesday pled not guilty to a D.C. federal court indictment stemming from his refusal to comply with a congressional inquiry into the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon, 67, entered a written plea denying the criminal contempt charges he faces for refusing to appear for a deposition or produce documents to the House select committee investigating the riot carried out by a violent mob of Trump supporters. Bannon waived his appearance at an arraignment scheduled for Thursday morning before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols. "I have...

