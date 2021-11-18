Civilian Board Finds No Binding Contract In $1.2M Breach Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (November 18, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Civilian Board of Contract Appeals tossed a Virginia consultancy's claims that the U.S. Department of State reneged on a $1.2 million charter flight deal, finding no evidence that the contract was ever issued. A three-judge panel rejected Vanguard Business Solutions' claims that it had clearly been offered a contract, saying it wasn't convinced that an email informing the firm of its selection for a charter flight contract amounted to an offer. The email needs to be unambiguous, but the panel said it could read the message in several ways. "At worst for State and at best for Vanguard, State's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS