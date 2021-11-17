King & Spalding Partner Praised Ex-Atty Despite Ethics Spat

By Pete Brush (November 17, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- A former associate who claims King & Spalding LLP owes him $52 million for wrongful termination confirmed to a jury Wednesday that a firm partner who once supervised him bore him no ill will, praising his work even after he threatened to report the partner over a litigation ethics dispute that allegedly led to his firing. The evidence came in before an eight-person jury with plaintiff David Joffe on the witness stand during a third day of a civil trial being handled by U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni. Joffe, who represents himself, claims he was unlawfully fired in late 2016...

