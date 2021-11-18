Crow Tribe Blasts Wyo. 'Insinuations' In Hunting Rights Fight

By Victoria McKenzie (November 18, 2021, 10:36 PM EST) -- The Crow Tribe has asked the Tenth Circuit to ignore Wyoming's "repeated insinuations" that the court should abstain from hearing their case, which challenges the validity of an old decision allowing the state to criminally prosecute tribe members who hunt in treaty territory. In a reply brief filed Wednesday, the Crow Tribe said that Wyoming tried to make a stealth argument that the federal appellate court should defer to ongoing state court proceedings, after a district court clearly held that abstention was "not required or warranted." The tribe is seeking relief from a 1995 Tenth Circuit ruling holding that the tribe's...

