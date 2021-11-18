Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Crow Tribe Blasts Wyo. 'Insinuations' In Hunting Rights Fight

By Victoria McKenzie (November 18, 2021, 10:36 PM EST) -- The Crow Tribe has asked the Tenth Circuit to ignore Wyoming's "repeated insinuations" that the court should abstain from hearing their case, which challenges the validity of an old decision allowing the state to criminally prosecute tribe members who hunt in treaty territory.

In a reply brief filed Wednesday, the Crow Tribe said that Wyoming tried to make a stealth argument that the federal appellate court should defer to ongoing state court proceedings, after a district court clearly held that abstention was "not required or warranted."

The tribe is seeking relief from a 1995 Tenth Circuit ruling holding that the tribe's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!