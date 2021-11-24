Turkeys, Corn, Fire: Insurance Suits For This Thanksgiving

By Shawn Rice (November 24, 2021, 1:47 PM EST) -- Thanksgiving is a time of reflection on what one is grateful for, and for those with insurance policies, that might include coverage for the risks associated with the holiday. Law360 takes a look at lawsuits between policyholders and insurers from years past that involve Thanksgiving. (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Traditionally, the insurance industry reports that Thanksgiving brings claims for fires, slip and falls, food poisoning and other party accidents under homeowner policies. But turkey day and events leading up to the holiday can also see businesses filing claims for damage to products and properties....

