Insurer Escapes Coverage For Fla. Biz's $9.6M Virus Losses

By Daphne Zhang (November 17, 2021, 7:35 PM EST) -- A Miami Beach hotel and restaurant property owner cannot get coverage for $9.6 million in pandemic-related losses under its property insurance policy with Tokio Marine Kiln, a Florida federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Donald L. Graham granted summary judgment to the insurer, saying Clay Hotel Partnership and Espanola Equities failed to prove their properties suffered "a direct physical loss or damage," a precondition for coverage, from the coronavirus and its related government closure orders last year. There has been no actual change on the policyholders' insured property, the judge said. "Economic damages due to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders do...

