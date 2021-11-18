Texas Woman Pleads Guilty To Adoption Bribery Scheme

By Katie Buehler (November 18, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- A North Texas woman has pled guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud charges for helping an Ohio-based adoption agency secure adoptions from Uganda and Poland by bribing foreign officials, and providing false visa information to the U.S. Department of State. Debra Parris of Lake Dallas, Texas, pled guilty Wednesday to charges of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and commit visa fraud and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. Court records show she is set to be sentenced in the Northern District of Ohio in March. Parris, along with two...

