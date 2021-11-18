CMS Vaccine Rules Could Create FCA Risks For Cos.

By Andrew O’Connor, Mark Gaioni and Coleman Gay (November 18, 2021, 5:18 PM EST) -- On Nov. 5, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services published an interim final rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for staff at health care providers that participate in Medicare and Medicaid.[1] Like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and federal contractor mandates before it, the interim rule has already drawn legal challenges seeking to block its implementation.[2] While those cases proceed, however, the estimated 76,000 health care providers covered by the interim rule must consider how to design and implement plans to ensure the vaccination of over 17 million health care workers across the country.[3] In doing so, providers should consider not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS