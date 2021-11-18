Robinhood MDL Gets Its Antitrust Wing Clipped By Fla. Judge

By Dean Seal (November 18, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- Robinhood, Citadel Securities and other financial services firms have shaken free of antitrust claims in multidistrict litigation tied to January's "meme" stock trading frenzy, though a Florida federal judge is giving investors one more chance to allege a conspiracy among the companies. Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga of the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida said Wednesday that a proposed class action amended in September fails to allege more than the "bare assertion" of a conspiracy to restrict purchases of certain stocks during the January volatility by E-Trade Securities LLC, Interactive Brokers LLC and three clearing firms. "That leaves...

