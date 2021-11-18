Cannabis Co. Must Face Skittles IP Suit

By Katryna Perera (November 18, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- A cannabis company that was sued by the maker of Skittles candy for trademark infringement has to face the suit, an Illinois federal judge said Wednesday after she found that the cannabis company's arguments for dismissal fell flat. In its July motion, Terphogz LLC argued that the court should dismiss the suit filed by Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. or transfer it to the Northern District of California where the cannabis company is headquartered. Terphogz said California, "where almost the entirety of the alleged infringement and dilution occurred," has a stronger interest in the case than Illinois. Terphogz, a cannabis company located...

