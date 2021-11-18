CHC's £10M Copter Biz Buy Won't Fly With UK Watchdog Yet

By Christopher Cole (November 18, 2021, 3:40 PM EST) -- Britain's competition authority said Thursday that it has concerns about CHC's completed £10 million ($13.5 million) purchase of Babcock's oil and gas offshore helicopter business and could soon take an even closer look at the deal. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said it finished an initial probe of the agreement that includes roughly 30 aircraft across its three locations in the U.K., Denmark and Australia. Though the companies completed the tie-up Sept. 1, the Babcock part of the business has been kept operationally separate as regulatory reviews ensue in the U.K. and Australia. CMA officials said Thursday that the deal...

