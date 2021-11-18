Australia's Treasury Wine Inks $315M Deal For Napa Vineyard

By Charlie Innis (November 18, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- Treasury Wine Estates, a major winemaker and global distributor based in Australia, announced Thursday it plans to buy California wine business Frank Family Vineyards for $315 million. The Melbourne-headquartered wine company described Frank Family Vineyards' portfolio as "highly complementary" to its American side of the business, saying the Napa Valley winemaker fills a key gap for luxury chardonnay, a large and growing segment of the wine industry, according to an announcement. The acquisition will also boost the Napa Valley company's potential to grow, the Australian winemaker said, by connecting it to Treasury Wine Estates' national distribution and sales platform in California,...

