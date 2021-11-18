Cooley-Led Cloud Security Co. Lacework Hits $8.3B Valuation

By Emma Whitford (November 18, 2021, 2:40 PM EST) -- Cooley LLP-advised cloud security company Lacework said Thursday that it has hit an $8.3 billion valuation in a $1.3 billion fundraising round co-led by Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, and Tiger Global Management. California-based Lacework said new funds will help the company continue to scale up rapidly, following triple year-over-year revenue growth and more than triple growth in new customers and hires. New investors in the Series D include Morgan Stanley's Counterpoint Global, Durable Capital, Franklin Templeton, General Catalyst and XN. The investment "will help us realize Lacework's promise of becoming the most trusted cloud security platform," Lacework...

