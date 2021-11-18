Cooley-Led Salad Chain Sweetgreen Serves Up $364M IPO

By Charlie Innis (November 18, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- Fast casual salad eatery Sweetgreen raised $364 million in an upsized initial public offering priced above its projected range and began trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, with guidance by Cooley and underwriters' counsel Latham & Watkins. The Los Angeles-based restaurateur priced its IPO at $28 per share of common stock, a higher price tag than its previously expected range of $23 to $25 per share. The salad chain raised $364 million by offering 13 million shares, which is 500,000 more than it anticipated, according to the company's announcement. Sweetgreen launched in Washington, D.C., as a single storefront in...

