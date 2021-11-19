3rd Circ. Sinks Heart Monitor Co.'s BCBS Antitrust Case

By Khorri Atkinson (November 19, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has released Blue Cross Blue Shield from heart monitoring device maker LifeWatch Services Inc.'s antitrust suit accusing the company and several of its associated health plans of conspiring to deny patients insurance coverage for certain LifeWatch products, ruling that Blue Cross is immune from the claims. A three-judge panel in a Nov. 17 order unanimously affirmed a Pennsylvania federal judge's December 2020 dismissal of the case, which sided with the health insurers' argument that the so-called Uniformity Rule is insulated under a McCarran-Ferguson Act provision exempting "business of insurance" from federal antitrust laws. The suit had been tossed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS