Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Plan Hearing Won't Restart Monday

By Rick Archer (November 18, 2021, 2:19 PM EST) -- The Delaware bankruptcy judge overseeing Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 case Thursday granted requests to delay the resumption of the drugmaker's plan confirmation hearing, saying he first needs to digest claims it engaged in drug price manipulation. At a virtual hearing Thursday, Judge John Dorsey denied Mallinckrodt's request to follow what will be an eight-day hearing on a more than $320 million priority administrative claim for allegedly inflated insurance payments for the company's Acthar gel with a Monday start of the second phase of the drugmaker's plan confirmation. "I'm not convinced there's any need to jam me up with the confirmation when I'm...

