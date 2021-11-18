Unhappy Camp Sues Insurer For Dodging Pandemic Claims

By Ganesh Setty (November 18, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- Arch Insurance's sudden voiding of more than 5,000 campers' insurance policies "blind-sided" an Arkansas summer camp and inflicted "significant financial and reputational damage" after the insurer's agency repeatedly said the policies would remain valid as the coronavirus began to spread in early 2020, the camp told a Texas federal court Wednesday. Camp Ozark, based in Arkansas and headquartered in Texas, accuses Arch and its agency CampAssure of violating Texas insurance code, along with the doctrines of promissory estoppel and equitable subrogation, through its alleged unfair trade practices and negligent misrepresentations. "Arch's unilateral decision to renege on its representations and obligations under...

