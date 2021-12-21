Top International Trade Cases Of 2021

By Alex Lawson (December 21, 2021, 1:27 PM EST) -- Courts continued to wrestle with the bounds of presidential trade authority in 2021, issuing a number of important rulings covering safeguard duties, national security tariffs and more. Here, Law360 breaks down the court decisions that kept trade attorneys talking over the past year. PrimeSource Building Products Inc. v. U.S. The judiciary's examination of the president's national security tariff powers took center stage again in 2021, as the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that the White House did not have the authority to expand 2018 duties on raw steel to finished products like nails and fasteners. The case was a significant...

