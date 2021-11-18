Philadelphia Gas Works Sued Over Fatal 2019 Explosion

By Matthew Santoni (November 18, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- A wrongful-death lawsuit blamed the city of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Gas Works and several contractors for a 2019 gas-line explosion that leveled part of a block and killed two people, according to the complaint a victim's sister filed in Pennsylvania state court. The city and PGW had been warned that nearly 2,000 miles of its aging gas-distribution system was considered high-risk for cracks and leaks like the one that killed Brian Diu and a neighbor not named in the suit on Dec. 19, 2019, but they moved at a "glacial pace" to replace degraded cast-iron lines and failed to warn residents living...

